By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 16 Overseas banks look set to
win only minor concessions when the Federal Reserve signs off on
new capital rules next week, as they become increasingly
resigned to the fact that the cost of doing business in the
United States will go up.
The Fed, whose board of governors meets on Tuesday, will
require overseas banks to hold as much capital in the United
States as their local rivals.
The reform is designed to address concerns that U.S.
taxpayers will need to foot the bill if European and Asian
regulators treat U.S. subsidiaries with low priority if they
need to rescue one of their banks.
Foreign banks with sizeable operations on Wall Street such
as Deutsche Bank and Barclays have pushed
back hard against the plan because it means they will need to
transfer costly capital from Europe.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, in charge of financial
regulation, has given little sign the Fed will relent, however,
and the financial industry expects no wholesale change from when
the proposed rule came out in December 2012.
"(He) certainly does not suggest that they're moving toward
greater leniency, at least for the largest institutions," said
Greg Lyons, a partner working on banking regulation at law firm
Debevoise & Plimpton in New York.
The Fed declined to comment.
Europe and the United States have squabbled over how to
apply their rules to overseas banking units, and the Fed's plan,
as well as its tougher reading of globally agreed capital rules,
have widened the rift.
The Fed proposal requires the largest overseas banks to set
up an intermediate holding company in the United States that
will be subject to the same capital, leverage and other
requirements as U.S. bank holding companies.
This would give banks less flexibility to move money around
than under the current rules, which allow banks to use capital
legally allocated in their home country. In some cases, the U.S.
rules are tougher than elsewhere.
TIT FOR TAT
One of the changes the Fed's five-member board may make when
it votes on the final rule is to lower the number of banks that
need to comply with the strictest requirements, several people
working in the industry said.
"We believe ... that they ... carved it back to those
foreign banks that have $50 billion in assets here in the U.S.,"
said one industry source.
So far, the cutoff was for U.S. units with $10 billion in
assets, and the tweak would mean only the largest 18 foreign
banks would fall under the final rule, a sharp drop from the 26
under the proposal, this source said.
The United States used to rely on foreign supervisors to
watch overseas banks, allowing them to hold less capital than
their domestic counterparts, on the assumption that the parent
company was sufficiently capitalized.
But that policy ended after the Fed extended hundreds of
billions of dollars in emergency loans to overseas banks during
the financial crisis, which sparked fears foreign banks were not
sufficiently capitalized in the United States.
Deutsche could face a hefty capital shortfall because of the
plans, bank analysts have said, though Germany's largest bank
has said it is sufficiently capitalized under "all scenarios"
after a capital increase last year.
Morgan Stanley in a recent research note said that funding
costs would go up for foreign banks, with Deutsche most heavily
affected, and that it would also be forced to reduce its
business and see revenues and profits drop.
Now that the changes seem to have become inevitable, bankers
are pushing for more time, because setting up a new legal
structure is not an easy task.
"Technically, (setting up) an intermediate holding company
is intensely difficult," said one senior banker, asking not to
be identified by name or affiliation.
Europe has warned of tit-for-tat action, with European Union
financial services commissioner Michel Barnier saying in October
the bloc would draw up similar measures if the Fed pushed ahead
with its plans.
But Washington, worried that Europe's plans to shield
taxpayers from having to bail out a bank when the next crisis
happens aren't as far advanced as those in America, has taken an
uncompromising stance on such issues.
And even some bankers see benefits in the new rule, given
the often-acrimonious past problems when different countries had
to save a bank with operations across borders.
"It simplifies the U.S. part of the bank structure," said a
second senior investment banker, citing the example of the
troubled rescue of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia.
"If it's implemented in a balanced way, it could improve the
relationship between the home and host regulator, and strengthen
cross-border cooperation in resolution."