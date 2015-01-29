(Adds DOJ statement)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 28 U.S. regulators who want
banks to sever ties to risky customers must inform the banks in
writing, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said on Wednesday, a
change sought by Republican lawmakers scrutinizing a probe known
as "Operation Choke Point."
The investigation by the U.S. Justice Department is aimed at
cracking down on fraud by looking into banks and payment
processors that work with businesses suspected of money
laundering and other illegal activities.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, however,
say the probe is intended to put payday lenders and gun sellers
out of business. They say FDIC examiners helped by informally
pressuring banks to stop serving those industries.
FDIC officials, who have said Choke Point is a Justice
Department operation separate from their bank oversight, have
sought to reassure banks that they do not need to cut off
relationships with legitimate businesses.
As part of that effort, the FDIC said in an internal memo
this week that any recommendations to terminate customers'
deposit accounts must be made in writing, vetted by legal staff
and discussed with bank managers.
Those recommendations also must cite the laws or rules that
are being violated. "Recommendations for terminating deposit
account relationships cannot be based solely on reputational
risk," said the memo, which Reuters obtained.
The FDIC, which provides deposit insurance and regulates
many small banks, declined to comment. DOJ spokeswoman Emily
Pierce said in a statement that the department only investigates
entities for which it has evidence of misconduct and does not
target industries or institutions engaged in legal activities.
Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, a Missouri Republican,
introduced legislation in November requiring supervisors to
issue any orders to cancel bank accounts in writing.
Luetkemeyer said he had heard similar complaints of informal
pressure on banks by regulators from other agencies and would
push them to issue their recommendations in writing as well.
"We're very pleased the FDIC has acknowledged their
wrongdoing and has accepted our suggestions," Luetkemeyer said
in an interview. He said he had met with FDIC Chairman Martin
Gruenberg and Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig earlier on Wednesday.
The FDIC also released a letter on Wednesday instructing
banks to assess individual customers based on their risks rather
than decline to serve whole industries.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Alan Crosby)