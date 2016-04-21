NEW YORK, April 21 A group of U.S. regulators
issued a new proposal on Thursday detailing restrictions on
incentive-based compensation at big financial firms.
The proposal stems from sweeping financial reform laws
passed after the financial crisis, and restricts the way
financial firms including Wall Street banks can pay top
executives and other employees who may put the institution at
risk. Regulators first issued a proposal in 2011, and this one
is a modified version.
The National Credit Union Administration posted the revised
plan on its web site Thursday. The proposal was jointly crafted
by that regulator and five others including the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)