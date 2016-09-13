(Adds more of Kapito's views, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Stocks globally could continue
to rise as interest rates remain low as investors who have
stockpiled some $70 trillion in cash seek higher returns from
the market, BlackRock Inc president Rob Kapito said on
Tuesday.
"People are tired of earning zero," Kapito said at the
Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York,
referencing slim returns on short-term savings and in bond
markets.
"There's more cash in the system than ever before."
Kapito said some $10 trillion of the cash is effectively
earning a negative yield, eroding savings, but that investors
have found fewer opportunities to deploy money in the markets.
Central banks have accelerated bond-buying and other efforts to
stoke inflation.
Kapito described his clients as "very unhappy" about earning
less on their money. When they decide to put that cash to work,
he said, it could be a boon for stocks despite concerns that
stocks are already richly priced.
Heavier stock investment could also benefit asset managers,
he said, who generally earn plumper fees for managing stocks
than cash.
Asset managers have been battling market swings and
weathering a move to often lower-cost, index-tracking funds.
Kapito said that move from "active" to "passive" funds makes
sense given the higher returns of many index funds, but he said
the trend would reverse as asset managers boost performance and
rely more on complex data analysis to generate investment ideas.
New York-based BlackRock, which manages nearly $5 trillion
in assets, is the world's largest asset manager. The company
manages both active and passive funds.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Bernard Orr)