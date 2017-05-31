NEW YORK May 31 Markets revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co has been down about 15 percent so far in the second quarter from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investor conference, Lake said the decline stemmed from lower volatilty compared with a year ago when the United Kingdom was preparing to vote on Brexit.

Lake added that U.S. economic growth this year is "solid, not stellar," as optimism continues for pro-growth policies in Washington despite the lack of significant changes in regulations and taxes. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)