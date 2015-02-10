WASHINGTON Feb 10 Republican lawmakers in the
U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are discussing a joint
effort to repeal a key section of the landmark Wall Street
reform law, seeking to limit the U.S. government's role in
supporting financial institutions on the brink of collapse,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Efforts by Republicans to revamp the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act,
including its handling of failing banks, went nowhere in the
past because the Democrat-controlled Senate defended the law.
A new push on the bank resolution issue would still face
major hurdles, including a likely veto from President Barack
Obama, who has vowed to protect the law, and opposition from the
banking sector itself.
But this year, Republicans control both houses of Congress,
and they hope to reduce the law's reach and rein in the Federal
Reserve and other powerful regulators. Some lawmakers who have
pushed for changes in how failed banks are administered,
including Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, have bigger
leadership roles.
"We've been meeting every few weeks on the hope that we can
produce one, comprehensive product," a Republican aide to the
Senate Banking Committee told Reuters, adding that talks
involved staff members in the House and Senate.
The segment of Dodd-Frank at issue is called Title II or the
orderly liquidation authority. It allows U.S. regulators to
intervene to manage the collapse of a systemically risky bank,
insurer or other major financial company to avoid a messy
failure that spreads risk to the broader financial system.
Republicans say this process would enable bailouts. They are
aiming to repeal that provision, limit the short-term loans the
U.S. Federal Reserve offers to firms desperate for cash, and
make bankruptcy the only option for failing banks.
That would set Republicans, who received more than 60
percent of disclosed financial sector donations in the last
congressional election cycle and have historically represented
Wall Street's interests on Capitol Hill, at odds with the
industry.
Wall Street banks worry that without an orderly liquidation
plan in place, markets would not be confident they could be
cleanly wound down in a crisis. Bankruptcy also would likely be
a less forgiving process for banks.
Several bank lobbyists told Reuters they were staying quiet
for now, while the issue mainly gets attention from lawmakers
who are already vocal on financial issues, such as Toomey and
House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling.
It is not clear whether key leaders such as Senate Banking
Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, a Republican, would support
the change. Shelby, a longtime opponent of government bailouts,
was against Dodd-Frank but backed its bank-resolution provisions
in 2010, according to people involved at the time.
Because the bill under discussion involves changing the
bankruptcy code, it would also go to the Senate Judiciary
Committee. Representatives for Senator Chuck Grassley, who leads
that panel, and Shelby declined to comment.
"It's a long shot, but it's possible this year," the Senate
aide said.
Under Title II, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC)
would have access to a line of credit from the U.S. Treasury to
keep certain bank activities afloat until they can be sold off
or wound down. The industry would repay any taxpayer dollars
spent in the process.
Republicans say this U.S. government involvement with failed
financial firms is a new form of bailout. But Democrats believe
the new powers protect the financial system.
"Something that restores the difficulties that we saw in
2008 and 2009 would not be healthy," Senator Jeff Merkley, an
Oregon Democrat on the banking committee, said in a conference
call with reporters last month.
(Editing by Soyoung Kim and Christian Plumb)