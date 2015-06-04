By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 4
WASHINGTON, June 4 A coalition of Democrats led
by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California
Representative Maxine Waters is calling on the U.S. Labor
Department to hold hearings on whether big banks with criminal
convictions should still be managing retirement money.
The June 4 letter to Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, signed by
12 members of Congress, comes just a few weeks after Barclays
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and
the Royal Bank of Scotland all pleaded guilty to
manipulating foreign exchange rates.
Criminal charges against large banks typically cause them to
automatically lose certain regulatory privileges, unless they
can convince federal regulators to grant them exemptions so they
can continue their normal business activities.
At the Labor Department, banks must seek permission to
continue managing corporate retirement plans such as 401ks. The
Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, also often must
consider whether to grant a variety of waivers permitting banks
to continue activities such as capital-raising and managing
other peoples' money.
Waivers have become a hot topic since last year, after SEC
Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein started publicly dissenting
on granting some requests and questioned whether the government
was creating a policy of "too big to bar" by rubber-stamping
waivers.
Recently, Stein publicly dissented over some of the waivers
that the SEC granted to the banks involved in the forex-rigging
matter. The banks have since applied to the Labor Department for
exemptions as well.
"We are deeply disappointed that the Securities and Exchange
Commission, in waiving similar collateral consequences,
rubber-stamped ten waivers for these institutions with zero
transparency or public input," the Democrats wrote in the
letter.
"We encourage you to not make this same mistake."
Waters and Warren have both been deeply critical of waivers.
Earlier this year, the Labor Department held a public
hearing to vet a request over whether Credit Suisse
should win an exemption after one of its units pleaded guilty to
helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.
It is operating on a temporary exemption pending a final
determination from the Labor Department staff.
Waters has also since called for a hearing on a request for
an exemption for Deutsche Bank, which pleaded guilty
to manipulating the Libor interest rate benchmark.
A Labor Department spokesman declined to comment on the
letter.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Christian Plumb)