By David Henry
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 13 As traditional Wall Street
moneymakers like stock and bond trading suffer, banks are
growing increasingly willing to invest in less glamorous
operations: their credit card businesses.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and other
big banks are making more credit card loans, after years of
focusing mainly on customers who paid off their balances each
month. Lenders hope that in an era when consumers are conducting
more of their banking online and less in branches, an increased
emphasis on credit cards will help them sell more products to
their customers.
The shift underscores how seemingly staid businesses have
become increasingly attractive on Wall Street as tougher capital
rules and lower trading volume have cut into profits at trading
units. Bank of America and Citigroup now make about 25 percent
or more of their income from credit cards, after excluding
businesses they are shedding. That is up from about 15 percent
before the financial crisis.
Analysts will be closely watching credit card results as
banks post earnings this week. They are primed after seeing
Citigroup, for example, take in more revenue from cards last
year than from stock and bond trading, and after seeing card
loan balances increase this year in national banking data.
Bank executives have noticed a change in how rivals are
pushing for more card business.
"A lot of companies are getting back to marketing their
products aggressively," said Eileen Serra, chief executive for
cards at JPMorgan, which was earlier than others with a bigger
push into the cards business.
Banks cut back on advertising, mailings, and rewards
programs during the financial crisis, when losses jumped. But
the marketing is now increasing again. According to Mintel, a
market research firm, banks are on track to mail out about 17
percent more offers for credit cards this year compared with
2010.
BIG SPENDERS
So far, the big banks have shown no sign of seeking more
subprime borrowers, industry experts say, but some expect banks
will gradually ease credit standards as increased competition
and the drive for higher profits pushes them to look harder for
new borrowers.
In the years after the financial crisis, banks focused on
credit card customers who were big spenders, charging upwards of
$15,000 a year on their cards, but who also generally pay down
their balances in full every month. They make little money
directly from these customers, but they earn high fees from
merchants: every time a consumer spends using a credit card, the
merchant pays fees of roughly 2 percent to the banks and the
processors of the transactions. That fee income is stable and
low risk.
"The lending business generates significant, sustainable,
quality revenue," said Jud Linville, the chief executive for
Citigroup's branded cards.
However, the potential profit growth from those fees is
tailing off because of intense competition. Spending on JPMorgan
Chase cards increased 12 percent in the second quarter from a
year earlier, while fee revenue after rewards program costs fell
1 percent.
Banks are all looking for the holy grail: consumers who
spend a lot, and will carry a balance from time to time,
including all the interest rate charges that often run to a rate
of 15 percent or more.
About 25 to 30 percent of card customers fit into this
category and generate as much as 90 percent of card profit,
according to a September report from the Boston Consulting
Group.
Finding these customers is not always easy, but "teaser
rates", such as offering low or no interest charges for the
first year the consumer uses the card, is one way to win them.
Good customer service can also help.
There is some evidence that consumers overall are more
willing to borrow on their credit cards. Banks' outstanding
credit card loans rose at a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate
of 5.5 percent in September, Federal Reserve data show, far
exceeding 2013's increase of 0.8 percent. While the pace of card
loan growth has varied in recent months, bankers - such as
JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake - have said they
are increasingly optimistic about rising balances.
"ARMS RACE"
Since the financial crisis, banks have competed intensely
for big spenders by offering rewards or cash back on credit
cards. But by now almost all of the most creditworthy customers
already hold cards that pay rewards, said Marianne Berry, a
managing director and payments expert at Auriemma Consulting
Group.
At this point banks are in what Berry called an "arms race"
to make their rewards programs attractive enough to lure
customers from other banks and to keep the ones who have already
signed on.
Cash-back offers have increased from 1 percent of spending
under certain conditions to 1.5 percent with no conditions.
Citigroup has introduced a card that offers 2 percent cash back,
1 percent when the charge is made and 1 percent when the
customer pays his or her credit card bill.
That 2 percent is "kind of the limit" of what banks can
practically afford to pay in cash back or other rewards because
of the costs of preparing statements, issuing cards, and
providing account security, said Odysseas Papadimitriou, founder
of CardHub.com, which tracks card terms.
Citigroup's Linville said the card drives enough revenue for
the bank that it makes sense.
Some competitors have made new commitments to the race.
Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by
assets, earlier this year teamed up with American Express Co
to offer two new cards designed to appeal to big
everyday spenders or frequent fliers as it tries to bulk up its
card portfolio. The bank made another deal with
retailer Dillard's Inc in April to offer and service
credit cards to store customers.
Portales Partners analyst Charles Peabody said the increased
competition is going to yield profits that are less than many
people anticipated, which will likely spur lenders to take more
risk. "They are going to get more aggressive," he said.
(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Dan Wilchins and Martin
Howell)