(Adds detail on JPMorgan))
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Huge legal costs at JPMorgan
Chase & Co and slowing demand for mortgages as interest
rates rose caused the first decline in bank profits since 2009,
a third-quarter regulatory update said on Tuesday.
Higher interest rates lowered the value of fixed income
assets and sapped demand for mortgage refinancing, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation said.
Net interest margins benefited from the rise, but they were
still lower than a year ago.
A $4 billion increase in litigation expenses at one
institution - not named by the FDIC but identified as JPMorgan
by a source - was the main reason why net income at U.S. banks
declined 3.9 percent year-on-year.
"Had it not been for that, the upward trend in earnings
would have continued," FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said at a
news conference.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
Last week, the bank agreed to pay $13 billion to settle
charges it misrepresented the quality of mortgages it sold
before the crisis. It had previously recorded $9.3 billion in
legal expenses in the third quarter to build reserves in
anticipation of the deal and other payouts.
The FDIC's numbers are lower than those of JPMorgan because
the agency's tally only looks at the bank's subsidiaries that
have deposit insurance, and not the entire corporation.
Total net profit at FDIC-insured banks was $36 billion in
the quarter, $1.5 billion less than a year ago, constituting the
first year-on-year decline in profits since the second quarter
of 2009, when the industry started recovering from the credit
crisis of 2008.
It was also off from a downwardly revised $38.1 billion
total industry profit in the prior quarter.
"The near disappearance of mortgage refinancing due to
rising interest rates has hindered bank revenue," James Chessen,
chief economist at the American Bankers Association, said in a
statement.
Lower loan-loss provisions were a significant positive
contribution as banks set aside $5.8 billion, the smallest
reported by the industry since the third quarter of 1999, the
FDIC said.
Long-term positive trends also continued, as fewer
institutions reported quarterly losses, credit quality continued
to improve, lending grew at a modest pace, and fewer banks
failed.
Equity capital increased by $13.9 billion, or almost 1
percent, after declining in the previous quarter, with retained
earnings adding $13.1 billion to the rise. Dividends rose
strongly, at a rate of 11.9 percent.
Six banks failed in the quarter, while 43 were absorbed in
mergers and one new institution was added. The total number of
banks whose deposits are guaranteed by the FDIC stands at 6,891,
the agency said.