* Officials sue Wells Fargo, JPMorgan
* Wells Fargo says complaint overlaps previous settlement
* JPMorgan says it did Fed "a favor" with Bear Stearns
By Aruna Viswanatha and Rick Rothacker
Oct 15 As U.S. authorities seek to make Wall
Street pay for its role in triggering the financial crisis more
than four years ago, banks are starting to fight back,
frustrated that they are being asked to pay more than once for
the same conduct.
The result may be that federal and state authorities trying
to extract penalties from the banks are forced to go through
lengthy courtroom battles, instead of getting hundreds of
millions of dollars through relatively quick settlements.
In the past two weeks, two of the biggest banks were hit
with s eparate mortgage-related lawsuits.
One from the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan accused
Wells Fargo of misleading the government in a "longstanding and
reckless" pattern of certifying the quality of questionable home
loans and failing to report problems on others.
It said the deception forced the government to pay out
hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance claims. Authorities
are seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
Instead of quickly settling the charges, as has happened in
most financial-crisis cases, Wells Fargo is contesting the
allegations.
Part of its defense will be that the $25 billion
federal-state mortgage settlement reached earlier this year with
top banks already cleared out some of this liability, Wells
Fargo Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said in an interview on
Friday.
"There was a lot of disappointment from our perspective in
terms of how it was handled, and in particular we were very
disappointed in some of the sensational allegations that were
made," Sloan said, adding that the bank strongly denies the
charges. The earlier settlement covered a certification that
Wells says is partly at issue in the new complaint.
In the other case, New York State Attorney General Eric T.
Schneiderman last week filed a civil suit against JPMorgan for
alleged fraud at Bear Stearns, which JPMorgan bought at the
government's request in 2008.
JPMorgan is also fighting back against those charges. Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon lashed out this week in Washington at a
public event, saying his bank has already paid its price. It
took on up to $10 billion in losses related to Bear Stearns for
doing the Federal Reserve "a favor."
Rita Glavin, a former Justice Department official who is a
partner at the law firm Seward & Kissel, said banks may be
reaching a point where they don't see the logic in settling
cases because it's not allowing them to move past the liability.
"You may be seeing them saying, we're going to draw a line
in the sand, and we're not simply going to lay down and get
rolled over," Glavin said.
The strategy does come with some danger of new information
being disclosed that private litigants can use in their own
lawsuits against the banks.
But the civil cases also indicate the banks will likely face
no criminal charges for the same conduct, potentially giving the
banks less reason to immediately resolve them.
"If the banks have come to the determination that the worst
that is going to happen is this civil case, then there is less
of a downside for going forward," said Neil Barofsky, former
inspector general of the TARP bailout who now teaches at New
York University School of Law.
The Justice Department declined to comment. James Freedland,
a spokesman for the New York Attorney General's office, said
about the JPMorgan case: "It would be the ultimate legal
loophole if accountability for billions of dollars worth of
fraud upon taxpayers and investors could simply disappear into
the ether because ownership of a company changed hands."
Some see a pattern of fresh aggression from authorities,
especially out of New York, where top enforcement officials are
elected. New York state banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky, who
was appointed by the governor, came under fire in August when he
broke from federal investigators and threatened to yank British
bank Standard Chartered's state banking license over
transactions tied to Iran.
Not all expected action has panned out. Goldman Sachs faced
potential action from the Securities and Exchange Commission for
its role in selling certain subprime mortgage securities, after
it already agreed in 2010 to $550 million to resolve SEC charges
related to another subprime mortgage product. The bank disclosed
in August the SEC had dropped its investigation.
DRIP, DRIP, DRIP
For years, government enforcers have been criticized for not
being forceful enough in pursuing marquee Wall Street banks and
bankers for recklessly churning out loans, then spreading around
the risk by repackaging and selling securities backed by those
loans.
Earlier this year, President Barack Obama announced a new
financial fraud task force. Bringing together federal and state
enforcement efforts and avoid overlapping cases, it was billed
as the most serious effort yet to bring high-level cases.
New York state's case against JPMorgan, for example, brought
together the work of the Justice Department and investigators at
the Federal Housing Finance Agency's inspector general's office.
But JPMorgan still faces potential action from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, which is probing activity at
JPMorgan Securities related to two mortgage securitizations.
JPMorgan disclosed that probe in February of this year,
roughly eight months after JPMorgan Securities agreed to pay
$153.6 million to settle charges it misled investors in a
complex mortgage securities transaction.
Wells Fargo also faces potential SEC action related to the
housing crisis. The bank received notice it may face SEC action
related to its mortgage-backed securities offerings.
"We need to come up with some type of global settlement and
say, 'The end. This is it.' It's just drip, drip, drip," said
Nancy Bush, a veteran bank analyst and contributing editor with
SNL Financial.
It's difficult to determine how much liability is still out
there and whether banks have put enough money away to cover it.
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both reported third-quarter results
on Friday. Wells Fargo's "operating losses," an expense category
that includes litigation, were $281 million in the third
quarter, down nearly by half from the second quarter. The bank's
reserves take into account the suit from the Manhattan U.S.
Attorney's office, Sloan told analysts in a conference call.
JPMorgan reported litigation expenses of $800 million, up
from $300 million in the last quarter but down from the $1.3
billion recorded one year ago.