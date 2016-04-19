April 19 Five large U.S. banks cut more than $5
billion from their expenses during the first three months of the
year, but it was still not enough to stop the financial bleeding
in what was by many measures the worst quarter for Wall Street
since the financial crisis.
Volatile stock and bond markets, a rout in energy prices and
stubbornly low interest rates left big banks' earnings in the
dumps. As they reviewed results over the past week, some bank
executives said conditions have improved in the early days of
the second quarter, but there was little optimism that 2016 will
be a year to celebrate.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley,
whose earnings are more reliant on markets than peers, both saw
their profits drop by more than half. Their returns on equity of
around 6 percent were well below what investors and analysts say
is acceptable.
"They're not cutting costs fast enough to keep ahead of
revenue declines," said Paul Miller, FBR Capital Markets.
He cited revenue pressures on businesses including asset
management and equity and fixed-income trading, and noted, "All
those things are coming down and the banks' infrastructure is
unable to adjust those costs fast enough."
Almost all of the biggest U.S. banks are in the process of
executing multibillion-dollar cost-cutting programs that were
announced months or years ago, such as Morgan Stanley's Project
Streamline or Bank of America Corp's New BAC plan.
Others already completed such initiatives and are trying to
be more efficient around the edges by restricting unnecessary
travel or freezing new hires in certain markets.
Yet JPMorgan Chase & Co was the only one that
managed to reduce its expenses more than revenue declined versus
a year ago.
Wells Fargo & Co was the only bank to report higher
expenses, but it was also alone in revenue growth, with both
rising 4 percent. Wells is the least reliant on Wall Street
businesses out of the big six banks.
JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc, Goldman and
Morgan Stanley reduced costs by $5.3 billion, or by 10 percent
compared with the year-ago period. The latter four banks reduced
headcount by 7,836 employees during the quarter, while JPMorgan
and Wells increased staff levels.
Pressure may build on banks to cut staff and costs further
if markets do not improve. Analysts peppered management teams
with questions about their expense levels on conference calls,
and some executives acknowledged further steps may need to be
taken.
"If indeed the environment continued as is, we would be much
more aggressive on the cost front," said Morgan Stanley Chief
Executive James Gorman.
Citigroup's finance chief, John Gerspach, said the bank is
actively cutting back staff and assets in areas where management
believes business will not return.
At Goldman, which slashed compensation per employee by 44
percent, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz stopped short
of promising the bank would embark on any kind of sweeping
cost-cutting initiatives, but said it can always "operate more
efficiently."
Goldman cut its overall expenses by 29 percent last quarter
compared with the same period a year earlier, but its revenue
declined an even sharper 40 percent.
Drastic cost cuts at Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc
also fell short of big revenue declines posted by both
companies. However, Citigroup said $491 million in charges it
took to reposition its businesses, including severance payments,
will help lower costs over the long term.
Although the cost cuts mostly fell short, several analysts
who spoke to Reuters said they were satisfied with what banks
had done, given the extreme circumstances they were dealing
with.
Jeff Harte, a bank analyst with Sandler O'Neill, said he was
encouraged by banks' ability to bring expenses lower. However,
"that's partially a function of not as great a revenue outlook.
So it's nice, but then again, it's maybe not so nice."
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; edited by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Alan Crosby)