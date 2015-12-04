NEW YORK, Dec 4 (IFR) - America's largest banks face an
unsettling wait for the Federal Reserve to clarify a quirk in
its interpretation of new global capital requirements that could
potentially disqualify billions of dollars of senior unsecured
debt.
Because US banks tend to issue through their holding
companies, expectations had been that their senior bonds would
meet the Financial Stability Board's new subordination rules and
qualify as loss-absorbing.
However, a consultation paper published by the Federal
Reserve at the end of October has changed those expectations.
The paper addressed provisions in existing senior bonds that
allow acceleration of payments for reasons other than insolvency
or payment default.
The paper proposed that debt with such terms would not be
TLAC-eligible. The Fed wants to restrict payment acceleration
for other reasons so it has free rein to impose losses on
holders of TLAC-eligible long-term debt when banks fail.
Under the proposal, the amount of TLAC debt US banks need to
raise jumps to US$550bn, according to research firm
CreditSights.
That is much higher than the Fed's own estimate of US$120bn,
though that number seems not to take into account the debt that
would no longer count as TLAC-eligible.
Wells Fargo and BNY Mellon flagged the issue to investors in
documentation for their recent three-year and five-year deals.
"Every bit of holding company debt I've looked at has those
covenants and it would all have to be reissued, the way the rule
proposal is written," said Oliver Ireland, a partner with
Morrison Foerster.
In the event that the proposal is enacted, another solution
would be for banks to go through a consent exercise to convince
investors to allow changes in the terms of existing bonds - but
that is likely to prove expensive.
"It is a lot of paperwork and a significant undertaking, but
better than having to issue extra debt," said Pri De Silva, a
senior analyst at CreditSights.
RISK FACTOR
The largest eight US banks must meet at least one-third of
their TLAC requirement with long-term debt rather than equity.
That could be senior or subordinated debt, so long as it meets
the Fed's criteria.
The uncertainty is inconvenient for banks, said De Silva at
CreditSights. Under the proposals, banks would lose 50% of TLAC
treatment for senior debt maturing beyond 2020 and 100% for debt
maturing beyond 2021.
While they wait for clarification from the Fed, banks
wanting to issue longer-term debt might stick to subordinated
bonds, where TLAC eligibility is not in doubt, said a FIG DCM
banker.
However, other market participants expect bank issuers to go
ahead and print senior bonds in maturities beyond five years,
despite the uncertainty around their TLAC treatment.
"If you look at the Fed's estimate for its TLAC shortfall,
they clearly thought senior would count," said another banker.
Experts generally agreed that the covenants disqualifying
senior debt from the Fed's TLAC criteria would have no bearing
on the regulator's ability to impose losses.
The covenants include the maintenance of corporate existence
and of offices for notices and payments.
"These are not financial covenants," said Anna Pinedo, a
partner at Morrison Foerster. "They're not the type of covenants
that would impede a resolution."
Market participants expect the Fed to change the proposed
rule or grandfather existing debt, but say clarification is
unlikely to come before the expected release of the final rule
in mid-2016.
The comment period for the proposal closes in February 2016.
A version of this story appears in the December 5 issue of
IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Additional reporting by Philip
Scipio; Editing by Helene Durand and Matthew Davies)