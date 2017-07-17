FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
U.S. Federal Reserves fines BNP Paribas $246 mln for foreign exchange fixing
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
Investing
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
Tech majors, internet providers clash over U.S. net neutrality
Technology
Tech majors, internet providers clash over U.S. net neutrality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 17 hours ago

U.S. Federal Reserves fines BNP Paribas $246 mln for foreign exchange fixing

Pete Schroeder

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced Monday it was fining BNP Paribas $246 million for "unsafe and unsound" practices in its foreign exchange markets.

The regulator said it found deficiencies in the bank’s oversight and internal controls of its traders, and in particular failed to detect and address those traders use of electronic chatrooms to talk with competitors about trading positions.

The fine marks the latest action taken by the U.S. central bank as part of a long-running crackdown on price-fixing across foreign exchange markets, in which several banks have already pleaded guilty to conspiring to manipulate currency prices.

In January, the Fed permanently barred one of the bank’s former traders, Jason Katz, from participating in the industry in the future over manipulation of FX prices. The Fed also is barring the bank from re-hiring any of the people involved in the activity that led to the fines.

Katz, who also spent time at Barclays, pleaded guilty to participating in a price-fixing conspiracy in January.

In addition to the fine, the Fed ordered BNP Paribas to overhaul how its senior management conducts oversight, and heighten controls on its FX trading. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.