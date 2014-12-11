Dec 10 The New York banking regulator is
investigating if Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc
used algorithms on their trading platforms to
manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Benjamin Lawsky, the head of New York's Department of
Financial Services (DFS), has ordered a monitor to be installed
at Deutsche Bank and already has one in place at Barclays - a
move that will allow him to collect greater evidence of alleged
manipulation, said the source who did not want to be named.
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro declined to comment
but cited an earlier statement on the probes.
"Deutsche Bank has received requests for information from
regulatory authorities that are investigating trading in the
foreign exchange market. The Bank is cooperating with those
investigations," Calabro said, quoting the earlier statement.
Representatives at Barclays did not immediately respond to
an email seeking comment outside regular business hours. A DFS
spokesman declined to comment.
Last month, regulators fined six major banks a total of $4.3
billion for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate
the foreign exchange market, following a yearlong global
investigation. Deutsche Bank and Barclays were not among the six
banks.
Lawsky, who started his probe into possible manipulation of
currency markets in February, chose not to coordinate a
settlement with other regulators because he viewed those deals
as too weak, a source told Reuters last month, an indication
he's likely to go after the banks later and demand larger
penalties.
Reuters reported last month that the civil settlements
struck between six global banks and U.S. and UK authorities set
the stage for negotiations over related ongoing probes that
could bear much more severe consequences.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)