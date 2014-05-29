WASHINGTON May 29 U.S. federal prosecutors have
opened criminal probes of four payment processors, one bank and
some officials as part of a wide-ranging consumer fraud probe,
according to documents released on Thursday by a congressional
committee.
The Justice Department was also investigating at least 10
banks and payment processors as of last November under a civil
fraud law, the documents showed.
The House of Representatives' Oversight Committee released
the documents related to a DOJ investigation known as "Operation
Chokepoint," which aims to crack down on fraud by going after
firms that handle and move money for various businesses.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Emily Stephenson; Editing by
Susan Heavey)