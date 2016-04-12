WASHINGTON, April 12 Big banks do not have
enough information on how U.S. regulators evaluate their plans
to wind down operations during a crisis without the help of
public money, known in the industry as a "living will," and are
scrambling to meet annual deadlines for filing them, according
to the Government Accountability Office.
The nonpartisan agency, which audits federal programs and
offices, said in a report released on Tuesday that the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp "have not
disclosed their frameworks for determining whether a plan is not
credible."
The requirement for a so-called living will was part of the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation passed in the wake of
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, when the U.S. government spent
billions of dollars on bailouts to keep big banks from failing
and wrecking the U.S. economy.
Banks that submit living wills that the two regulators do
not find credible can face higher capital requirements and
stricter regulation.
"Without greater disclosure, companies lack information they
could use to assess and enhance their plans," the GAO said in
its report. "The regulators view such information as
confidential, but a federal directive on open government
recognizes that transparency promotes accountability by
providing more information on government activities."
The GAO said the lack of information "could undermine public
and market confidence in resolution plans."
Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that
regulators are preparing to notify some of the largest U.S.
banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, that they have
submitted flawed living wills, citing people it said were
familiar with the matter.
Each year, banks must submit living will plans to the two
regulators to review. The GAO found it takes the agencies nine
months, on average, to complete reviews, leaving some companies
without "sufficient time to revise their plans to incorporate
regulatory feedback intended to enhance their resolvability."
The GAO also found that larger companies generally said that
the resolution planning "had led to some operational
improvements."
Still, both companies and regulators said their costs were
going up under the process.
"Whether the plans of the largest companies actually would
facilitate their rapid and orderly resolution under the
(bankruptcy) code is uncertain, in part because none has used
its plan to go through bankruptcy," the GAO added.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Rigby)