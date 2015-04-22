By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22 Financial companies are among
the standouts of the first-quarter earnings reporting season,
but their dazzling profit growth has failed to impress
investors, who are finding reasons for caution behind the
headline numbers.
At a quick glance, the group appears well-positioned for
outperformance. Analysts see the sector's first-quarter earnings
rising 14.5 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows, with even
greater earnings growth continuing all year.
That gives it the rosiest outlook of any major sector -
earnings for the overall S&P 500 are seen down 1.9 percent in
the first quarter - but shares of financial companies are among
the weakest market performers of 2015.
The S&P financial sector down 2.4 percent year to
date; the S&P 500 is up 2.1 percent.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund
, a favorite investor way to play the sector, has seen
outflows of $3.45 billion in 2015, by far the biggest outflow of
any SPDR sector fund, according to ETF.com.
MO MONEY MO PROBLEMS
Both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs blew
through expectations, with respective profit growth of 59
percent and 48 percent, but analysts responded with skepticism
and investors held back. They each underperformed the S&P 500
the day they reported, with Goldman falling on the day.
Some results, like Goldman's, benefit from weak quarters
last year, allowing for easier year-over-year comparisons.
Others come with asterisks: Bank of America had a $6
billion legal charge in the first quarter of 2014, giving it
first-quarter growth that was unrelated to business expansion.
So far this quarter, 55 percent of the sector has beaten
earnings forecasts - the lowest beat rate among sectors and well
under the 73 percent average of the S&P overall.
Much of the earnings growth has been at money center banks,
which were aided by heightened trading revenues that could prove
hard to duplicate going forward. Institutions spurred high
trading activity as they repositioned for higher U.S. interest
rates and lower European interest rates, resulting from
divergent macroeconomic policies.
Trading revenue will have a smaller impact on other areas of
the sector like insurance companies and regional banks,
sub-sectors that are still left to report.
"There isn't a lot of innate strength that would indicate
there's an acceleration in the economy, and since the money
center banks have mostly reported by now, it could be the good
news is behind us," said Marty Mosby, director of bank and
equity strategies at Vining Sparks IBG in Hernando, Mississippi.
To be sure, banks stand to benefit when the Federal Reserve
raises interest rates, which investors expect will happen later
this year. The increase will allow banks to charge more for
loans, boosting net interest margins in subsequent quarters.
But whether that will be enough to please investors is
uncertain. Beyond earnings, other metrics are raising eyebrows.
Morgan Stanley reported its most profitable quarter since 2007
this month, but even though the economy has been growing, its
adjusted return on equity was 10.1 percent, barely over the 10
percent target considered the minimum for a bank to meet its
cost of capital.
"We're still a bit cautious given the backdrop is very
favorable now," said Shannon Stemm, an analyst with Edward Jones
who covers Morgan Stanley. "They hit the 10 percent target in a
really good time (for the market). How feasible is that when
markets do pull back?"
