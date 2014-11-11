NEW YORK Nov 10 New York financial regulator Benjamin Lawsky may leave his post in the coming months after helping extract record settlements from major banks and proving a thorn in the side of other authorities, two people familiar with his plans said.

His possible departure for the private sector has prompted some in the financial community to question whether the state Department of Financial Services, the agency he supervises, will maintain its reputation as an aggressive and unconventional overseer of Wall Street and foreign banks.

"He hasn't decided on his plans for the future," Lawsky's spokesman, Matthew Anderson, said when asked whether the superintendent would resign from his post in early 2015.

If he does leave soon, Lawsky may first try to resolve existing probes into whether global banks manipulated foreign exchange markets. He also may seek to settle a reopened case against Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ over sanctions-related violations, and a similar probe of Commerzbank AG.

Lawsky stepped into his newly created position in 2011 and grabbed headlines in 2012 when he threatened to revoke Standard Chartered Plc's license to operate in New York after accusing the London-based bank of hiding $250 billion of Iran-linked transactions from regulators.

Using a banking license as public leverage was an unusual move, creating an uproar that swept across the Atlantic and paving the way for a quick $340 million settlement between Standard Chartered and Lawsky.

Other U.S. authorities, who had been conducting a joint probe into Standard Chartered's sanctions-related violations, did not take kindly to Lawsky's going it alone. But the move drove home the agency's willingness to wield its power.

Since then, the regulator has been viewed as a force to be reckoned with, and has made its mark in other landmark agreements with foreign banks over sanctions and tax-related violations, forcing resignations, record-breaking fines and other reforms.

The agency also has highlighted problems at Ocwen Financial Corp, sparking a sell-off in shares of the mortgage servicer; and it has suspended consulting firms Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers from certain regulatory work.

Rumors have circulated for months that Lawsky might exit after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's re-election.

He is viewed as a loyal lieutenant to Cuomo, and has helped put some $4 billion in settlement monies in the last year into the state's coffers. Under Lawsky's leadership, for instance, the New York agency got $2.2 billion of an $8.9 billion deal with BNP Paribas over sanctions busting. The French bank also agreed to a year-long ban on processing dollar transactions for certain business lines and to terminate a slew of employees.

Lawsky served as Cuomo's chief of staff after working under Cuomo in the New York Attorney General's office. He also has been a federal prosecutor in Manhattan. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)