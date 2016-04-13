WASHINGTON, April 13 The Federal Reserve and
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation are investigating how The
Wall Street Journal came to report that the two agencies were
giving failing grades to some U.S. banks' "living wills" the day
before the regulators officially announced their determinations.
A spokesman for the Federal Reserve, Eric Kollig, confirmed
on Wednesday the Fed has asked its inspector general, the
central bank's internal watchdog, to check how the news outlet
was able to report on Tuesday that at least half of the eight
biggest U.S. banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase, would
receive "harsh verdicts" on their plans for handling a potential
bankruptcy without a federal bailout.
The FDIC's chairman on Tuesday night asked the agency's
acting Inspector General Fred Gibson to investigate the leak to
the Journal of the results of the living wills, spokeswoman
Barbara Hagenbaugh said.
On Wednesday, the two regulators said they gave failing
grades to the plans of five big banks, including J.P. Morgan,
starting a long regulatory chain that could end with breaking up
the banks.
The Wall Street Journal's story hit Twitter and the outlet's
home page hours before the regulators officially posted their
determinations early on Wednesday morning and as the markets
prepared for banks to release their quarterly earnings.
A representative of The Wall Street Journal was not
immediately available to comment on the investigation.
Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, banks must
submit plans annually showing how they would resolve a
bankruptcy without relying on taxpayer money. If the regulators
do not find the plans "credible" they can impose higher capital
requirements and stricter regulation.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)