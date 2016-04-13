(Adds Wall Street Journal comment)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Federal Reserve and
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation are investigating how the
Wall Street Journal came to report that the two agencies were
giving failing grades to some U.S. banks' "living wills" the day
before the regulators officially announced their determinations.
A Fed spokesman, Eric Kollig, confirmed on Wednesday that
the U.S. central bank has asked its inspector general, its
internal watchdog, to check how the news outlet was able to
report on Tuesday that at least half of the eight biggest U.S.
banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase, would receive "harsh
verdicts" on their plans for handling a potential bankruptcy
without a federal bailout.
The FDIC's chairman on Tuesday night asked the agency's
acting inspector general, Fred Gibson, to investigate the leak
to the Journal of the results of the living will determinations,
spokeswoman Barbara Hagenbaugh said.
On Wednesday, the two regulators said they gave failing
grades to the plans of five big banks, including J.P. Morgan,
starting a long regulatory chain that could end with breaking up
the banks.
The Journal's story hit Twitter and its home page hours
before the regulators officially posted their determinations
early on Wednesday morning and as financial markets prepared for
banks to release their quarterly earnings.
"In an environment in which sources have become increasingly
nervous about speaking with the press, this kind of
investigation will only further intimidate them and impede the
ability of journalists to help bring to light issues that affect
the lives and livelihoods of American citizens," the Journal's
editor in chief, Gerard Baker, said in a statement.
Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, banks must
submit plans annually showing how they would resolve a
bankruptcy without relying on taxpayer money. If the regulators
do not find the plans "credible," they can impose higher capital
requirements and stricter regulation.
