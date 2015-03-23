WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Monday criticized plans by three foreign banks to go through ordinary bankruptcy in times of crisis.

Plans submitted by BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC showed shortcomings that needed to be addressed when the banks submitted their so-called living wills for 2015, the two bank regulators said.

The agencies said they expected to take regulatory action if there was no improvement. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)