WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S regulators are
preparing to notify some of the country's largest banks,
including JPMorgan Chase & Co, that they have submitted
flawed "living wills," the Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A "living will" refers to a bank's plan for how it would
wind down operations during a crisis without the help of public
money.
At least half of the eight U.S. banks labeled "systemically
important," meaning they could significantly damage the American
financial system if they encountered distress, are expected to
receive "harsh verdicts" on their plans for how they would
handle a potential bankruptcy without a federal bailout, the
Journal reported.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal
Reserve, the two regulators reviewing the wills, declined to
comment to Reuters on the report. Reuters was unable to verify
the story.
Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, banks must
submit the plans annually. Banks that submit plans that
regulators do not find credible can face higher capital
requirements and stricter regulation.
