(Adds quote from finance lawyer, context)
By Dan Freed and Lynn Adler
Nov 5 Banks' exposure to junk-rated companies
and the oil and gas sector remains high, according to an annual
report on loan quality by U.S. bank regulators released
Thursday.
The regulators gave a negative classification to $372.6
billion out of $3.9 trillion in loans impacted by the review, or
9.5 percent of the loans. Classified loans increased 9.4 percent
from a year earlier.
While regulators cited progress by banks in improving
underwriting practices, they complained in a press release with
the report of "persistent structural deficiencies found in loan
underwriting."
The report could be an early sign of a shift in the credit
cycle toward more conservative lending because of stress among
some borrowers.
Criticism of loan quality in last year's report focused on
loans to junk-rated companies. This year's report added worry
about oil and gas loans. So called "classified" oil and gas
loans - ones that received the three most negative ratings of
"substandard," "doubtful," and "loss" - surged to 15 percent
from just 3.6 percent a year ago.
"Aggressive acquisition and exploration strategies from 2010
through 2014 led to increases in leverage, making many borrowers
more susceptible to a protracted decline in commodity prices,"
the release stated.
The review could force banks to scale back loans to energy
companies. In September the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, which conducted the review with the
Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation, met with banks over the impact of fallen commodity
prices on the ability of borrowers to repay loans.
The "shared national credit review" covers loans made by at
least three or more federally regulated institutions, chiefly
banks. Thursday's report used data banks provided between Dec.
31, 2014 and March 31, 2015.
The three regulators in 2013 released stricter guidance on
leveraged lending to avert the type of risky lending that led to
the mortgage and financial crises. Thursday's report said
"examiners noted improved compliance" with that guidance.
J. Paul Forrester, a corporate finance lawyer at Mayer Brown
in Chicago said Thursday's report shows that "excluding oil and
gas loans, the banks appear to be making progress."
Regulators made it clear to banks months ago they would give
heightened attention to loan performance and some banks dented
their earnings by recording additional expenses to bolster
reserves against potential losses.
At JPMorgan Chase & Co CFO Marianne Lake said on the
company's Oct. 13 earnings call the bank had already taken large
reserves in the last few quarters. She added "if energy prices
stay around these levels and recover slowly, we're expecting,
net, not to have material incremental reserves in the next
quarter."
