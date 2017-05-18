(Corrects second paragraph to show that Republican Senator Cory
WASHINGTON May 17 Republican and Democratic
senators on Wednesday renewed their drive to make banking easier
for marijuana-based businesses in those U.S. states where the
drug is legal, undeterred by signals from the Trump
administration about maintaining tough marijuana restrictions
nationally.
The eight senators, who spanned the political spectrum from
libertarian-leaning Republican Rand Paul to liberal Democrat
Jeff Merkley, introduced the bill to block federal banking
regulators from somehow pushing a financial institution to stop
serving a state-sanctioned marijuana business or the businesses'
landlords or lawyers. Republican Senator Cory Gardner and
Democratic Senator Michael Bennet also sponsored it - both
represent Colorado, which has led the charge to legalize
marijuana.
The government would also not be allowed to give banks
incentives to cut off the businesses.
While marijuana is legal for medicinal or recreational use
in 44 states, the federal government still considers it an
illegal and highly dangerous drug.
Under former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, regulators
gave banks guidance on working with cannabis-related businesses
and staying within the law. But the guidance intimidated most
financial institutions and they cut ties with the sector, saying
compliance with extensive requirements was too expensive and
did not assure them they would not be prosecuted in the future.
The current situation leads dispensaries to either deal all
in cash or hide their business' true nature from banks, creating
public-safety and legal risks, lawmakers say.
The unlikely collection of senators sponsoring Wednesday's
bill have attempted to get similar legislation approved before,
and gained wider support with each try. That could help the
legislation pass the closely divided Senate.
Since President Donald Trump took office in January,
marijuana advocates have staged demonstrations in Washington,
including distributing hundreds of free joints on inauguration
day.
But last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has long
opposed easing pot restrictions, ordered the Justice Department
to toughen prosecutions of all magnitudes of drug crimes. He has
also made drugs a top issue for his crime-reduction task force.
Proponents of legalizing pot, meanwhile, were worried by a
statement Trump released when he signed a massive spending bill
at the beginning of the month.
In part, Trump used the statement to signal that he would
like to go after states' medical marijuana laws. The spending
bill bars Justice from using any funds to block states from
implementing those laws, a prohibition that Trump said goes
against his constitutional responsibility to faithfully execute
federal laws.
