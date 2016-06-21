June 21 Wall Street banks remain the employers
of choice for new business school graduates, despite competition
for talent from Silicon Valley, hedge funds and private equity
firms, according to a study released on Tuesday.
More than a quarter of those surveyed by Wall Street
training firm Training the Street said they were looking to join
large banks upon receiving their MBAs, followed by 17 percent
who chose consulting firms. Only 7 percent of business school
graduates chose start-ups as their top employment destination.
The results come as Wall Street banks are taking more active
steps to both retain employees and attract new types of
candidates.
Barclays PLC said earlier this month it was
launching an internship program in New York to target people who
had taken a career break from the finance industry. The British
bank also said it is letting U.S. staff take more time off after
having a baby.
In the last several months, Credit Suisse AG
established a fast-track program for top performing junior
bankers, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc made changes
designed to retain younger staff, including promoting them more
quickly.
Although the majority of MBAs said they were positive on
their job prospects after school, a smaller percentage are
earning an annual base salary of $125,000 or more compared to
last year.
Forty percent of respondents will make $125,000 or more,
down from 43 percent last year, the survey found. Training the
Street did not provide details on how the survey was conducted.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)