WASHINGTON Nov 12 Wall Street banks could get
greater power to fight back against bad report cards on their
efforts to combat money laundering under a proposal being
discussed by U.S. regulators and the financial industry.
The bank examiner reports can form the basis of
multimillion-dollar enforcement actions, and banks complain that
they currently have little ability to appeal them.
The proposal, which is in early stages, would create an
ombudsman to adjudicate disagreements between financial
institutions and regulatory examiners, according to several
people familiar with the talks.
The idea was raised by the Treasury's Financial Crimes
Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, anti-money laundering arm, to an
advisory group of regulators, law enforcement personnel and
industry representatives that FinCEN created last year to
identify more efficient ways of combating financial crime.
The move could give banks greater power amid a crackdown on
how financial institutions vet their customers for illegal drug
activity, terrorism or other crimes.
Some of the world's biggest banks have been hit with
hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for failing to catch
unlawful proceeds moving through their systems and many more
have invested comparable sums to improve their compliance
efforts.
The largest settlement to date was with HSBC, which
paid a record $1.9 billion last year for its failure to stop
huge sums of drug money routed through it from Mexico.
It is unclear whether the idea for an independent arbiter
will turn into a formal proposal, or how long it would take to
adopt such a proposal.
REGULATORY TENSION
Regulators at the agencies that examine financial
institutions - the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve - in
the past have said the firms have access to the agencies'
ombudsman to report any grievances about their examiners.
But bank officials say they feel that avenue is limited
since those officials sit within the agencies themselves.
"The industry sits there and chuckles because nobody is
going to go to the regulator's ombudsman on their examiner -
they'd be dead," said one money-laundering executive at a top
bank who is part of the group.
The exam process is a confidential one. Disputes between
institutions and their examiners rarely emerge in public,
although a few recent incidents have shown the tension.
Last month a former Fed examiner sued her former employer
and said she had been fired because she refused to change
findings critical of Goldman Sachs. Documents released by
a Senate committee last year showed JPMorgan clashing with its
regulator, the OCC, with its executives yelling at their
examiners and calling them "stupid."
FinCEN Spokesman Stephen Hudak declined to comment on
specific ideas generated by the group but said the efforts
involved a "very significant undertaking," and that "parallel
work streams" developing the ideas were underway.
"I think the fact we are having these conversations is a
good sign," said Rob Rowe, a lawyer with the American Bankers
Association's Center for Legal and Regulatory Compliance, who
has participated in the meetings.
The advisory group, established last November and known as
the Delta Team, has been off to a relatively slow start. It has
met only twice to date, and a meeting was canceled due to the
government shutdown.
In addition to the independent arbiter idea, the group has
explored more fundamental logistical issues, according to
officials who have attended the meetings.
The group has discussed allowing financial institutions to
share official reports about suspicious activity by their
clients with their foreign affiliates, which they cannot do
under current law.
As a result of the discussions, FinCEN has also encouraged
the institutions to share certain types of information that they
are currently allowed to share with each other, including
specific information about certain customers and transactions.