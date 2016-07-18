By David Henry
NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 Just as mortgage bankers were
preparing for the end of a historic boom driven by low interest
rates, borrowers have begun knocking at their doors again.
In earnings reports last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc said they
originated $94 billion worth of new mortgages during the second
quarter in their core mortgage operations, an increase of $23
billion, or 31 percent, over the first quarter.
The reason for the sudden burst of business? Mortgage rates
have dropped to lows not seen since 2013 after the U.S. Federal
Reserve dashed expectations for near-term rate hikes. That has
led existing borrowers to try and lock in better rates. New
borrowers, meanwhile, have been enticed by low borrowing costs
and low down-payment offers.
With mortgage rates near historic lows, and volumes still
strong in the early days of the third quarter, banks predict the
trend will continue, providing a bright spot in a low-rate
environment hammering their wider results.
JPMorgan has added more than 1,000 employees this year to
handle the swell in mortgage business, said Mike Weinbach, its
chief executive of mortgage banking. He believes U.S. lenders
will make about $1.8 trillion of mortgage loans this year, 40
percent more than he had expected at the start of the year.
"We thought the refinance market was going to shrink
sharply," Weinbach said in an interview. "We've seen a market
that has been much bigger than expected."
All this may be cold comfort to big U.S. lenders that
desperately need rates to rise for broader profits to improve.
Though low rates bring in new mortgage business and deliver fees
from refinancing, banks are hard pressed to generate substantial
income when rates fall too low.
Adding to the pressure on margins, US banks' cost of funding
has also risen. The difference between what banks pay for U.S.
dollars and the Federal Reserve's expected policy interest rates
on Friday hit its widest since August 2012.
At some point, there is little room left between what it
costs banks to obtain funds and what they can earn from lending
and investing. Rates on short- and long-term debt - known as the
yield curve - have come closer together, leaving banks with
razor thin margins almost regardless of the type of funding or
loans they pursue.
"The headwinds from a flatter yield curve and a
lower-for-longer rate environment creates challenges for all
financial institutions," said John Shrewsberry, chief financial
officer of Wells Fargo, which is the No. 1 U.S. mortgage lender.
Wells, JPMorgan and Citigroup each talked about low rates as
the main hurdle to producing better results. Their
second-quarter profits fell 3.5 percent, 1 percent and 14
percent from a year earlier, respectively.
The U.S. Federal Reserve set its interest rate target to
nearly zero as the markets and economy were spiraling into
crisis in 2008. The Fed kept rates there until December, it
raised its target by 0.25 percentage points, causing optimism on
Wall Street that rates would continue to rise gradually through
2016.
Those hopes have since dimmed. Concerns about market
volatility and apparent weakness in the U.S. economy earlier
this year, combined with Britain's vote in June to exit the
European Union have made it much less likely the Fed will raise
rates further in the near-term.
"While the rate situation is challenging, there are a few
silver linings in the clouds," one of them being mortgages, said
KBW analyst Fred Cannon.
