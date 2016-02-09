(Adds U.S. Bank comment)

WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Comptroller's office said on Tuesday that U.S. Bank will pay a $10 million penalty and Santander a $3.4 million penalty to lift 2011 consent orders related to mortgage practices.

The federal government determined in 2014 and 2015 that the banks had failed to fix the deficiencies identified in their consent orders and in June restricted their business. The Office of the Comptroller said those restrictions were lifted as well.

The two banks had been among mortgage servicers accused of faulty foreclosure practices after the 2008 housing crisis, media reports said.

"We are pleased to have this matter with the OCC resolved and remain committed to providing exceptional service to our residential mortgage customers," said U.S. Bank spokesman Dana Ripley, adding that employees had "worked very hard" over the past few years to implement improvements. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)