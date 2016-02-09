(Adds U.S. Bank comment)
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Comptroller's office
said on Tuesday that U.S. Bank will pay a $10 million
penalty and Santander a $3.4 million penalty to lift
2011 consent orders related to mortgage practices.
The federal government determined in 2014 and 2015 that the
banks had failed to fix the deficiencies identified in their
consent orders and in June restricted their business. The Office
of the Comptroller said those restrictions were lifted as well.
The two banks had been among mortgage servicers accused of
faulty foreclosure practices after the 2008 housing crisis,
media reports said.
"We are pleased to have this matter with the OCC resolved
and remain committed to providing exceptional service to our
residential mortgage customers," said U.S. Bank spokesman Dana
Ripley, adding that employees had "worked very hard" over the
past few years to implement improvements.
