WASHINGTON May 19 President Barack Obama on
Saturday called on the U.S. Congress to back his efforts for
tough new financial industry oversight, saying a $2 billion
trading loss at JPMorgan underscored the need for such
regulation.
"We've got to finish the job of implementing this reform and
putting these rules in place," Obama said in a weekly radio
address that accused some on Wall Street of causing the
2007-2009 economic crisis because they "treated our financial
system like a casino."
In a jab at Republicans who have been critical of banking
industry reforms his administration is in the process of
implementing, Obama said lawmakers should "stand on the side of
reform, not against it."
The Democratic president is seeking re-election on Nov. 6
seeking to show he is willing to take a hard stance against Wall
Street excesses but without being seen as discouraging
investment.
Many Republicans in Congress have taken aim at Wall Street
reform measures, saying they are unwieldy and could end up
slowing investment and economic growth.
Obama said that while JPMorgan had the resources to handle
losses of more than $2 billion, smaller banks might not have
been able to do so. Without the new banking industry reforms,
Obama said U.S. taxpayers could again "be on the hook for Wall
Street's mistakes."
The deep economic recession the United States has recently
begun climbing out of brought U.S. government bailouts of some
large financial institutions, as well as heavy job losses,
business failures and home mortgage foreclosures as the downturn
spread.
The Dodd-Frank financial oversight law enacted in response
to the financial crisis includes the Volcker rule, which bans
banks from making speculative bets with company money. But it
includes an exemption for trades done to hedge risk.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the
JPMorgan loss prompted the White House to encourage Treasury
Department officials to ensure tough enforcement of Dodd-Frank.
Obama complained that Republicans in Congress, in tandem
with financial industry lobbyists, "have actually been waging an
all-out battle to delay, defund and dismantle Wall Street
reform."
Saying he backed free-market forces, Obama said some
safeguards needed to be put in place to guarantee fair play.
"Unless you run a financial institution whose business model
is built on cheating consumers or making risky bets that could
damage the whole economy, you have nothing to fear from Wall
Street reform," he said.