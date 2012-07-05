By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, July 5
WASHINGTON, July 5 U.S. banks may take on
excessive risk to make up for a dragging housing market and low
revenues, a U.S. banking regulator said on Thursday.
In its first "Semi Annual Risk" report for Spring 2012, the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said the slow
economic recovery, low interest rates and bad loans continue to
drag down profits, which may encourage banks to boost leverage
and lower underwriting standards to increase profitability.
"Top risks facing national banks and federal savings
associations include the lingering effects of a weak housing
market, revenue challenges related to slow economic growth and
market volatility, and the potential that banks may take
excessive risks in an effort to improve profitability," the OCC
said in a statement.
Banks have been under pressure to reduce risk since the
financial crisis after risky lending and derivatives bets at top
financial institutions nearly toppled the U.S. financial system
and led to massive taxpayer bailouts.
The overhang of severely delinquent loans and in-process
foreclosures on residential mortgages is a big drag on banks,
the report said.
Low interest rates limit the ability of many banks to reduce
funding costs and make banks vulnerable to rate shocks, the OCC
added. The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and the threat of a
euro zone break-up have lowered credit quality and increased
market uncertainty, increasing the cost of long-term debt and
equity for large U.S. banks, the report added.
"These issues continue to weigh on market confidence and the
economic recovery in Europe and the United States," the OCC said
in a statement.