(Adds comments from BB&T CEO; updates share prices, paragraphs
5, 6, 11)
By Olivia Oran
Feb 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other
U.S. banks are looking at ways to slash expenses further this
year as market turmoil, declining oil prices and concerns about
Germany's Deutsche Bank AG have sent the sector's
shares down sharply.
"We can absolutely do a lot more on the cost side if we have
to, especially now, when you have to deliver a return," Goldman
Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said on Tuesday at the
Credit Suisse financial services forum in Miami.
"We take a particular and energetic look at continued cost
cuts when revenues are stalled," he said. " ... Necessity is the
mother of invention."
U.S. Bancorp Chief Financial Officer Kathy Rogers echoed
Blankfein's comments at a separate panel, saying her bank would
keep cutting costs this year. She cited a smaller chance that
interest rates would rise, which would have indicated a stronger
economy and more revenue for the bank.
BB&T Corp CEO Kelly King said the bank has rejected
broad-based layoffs so far and remains focused on managing
expenses in a way that will not hurt business in the long-term.
"Cutting expenses with a butcher's knife and a bad attitude
is not going to produce good results," he said.
As executives were speaking at the conference, Deutsche Bank
shares hit a record low, following their 9.5 percent plunge on
Monday.
Although the bank has said it has sufficient reserves,
investors have worried that it will not be able to repay some
bonds that are coming due. The bonds, called AT1 securities,
convert into equity in times of market stress.
Deutsche Bank's woes reflect broader concerns about the
health and profitability of euro zone banks. Last week, Sanford
Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua said Barclays Plc
should spin off its investment bank in an effort to revive its
core UK retail and commercial business.
Major Wall Street banks have also had a brutal start to
2016, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank index down 18 percent on concerns
about profitability.
Most of the large U.S. banks ended trading on Tuesday with
shares flat, while Morgan Stanley closed up 1.2 percent.
Since demand for U.S. bank shares began to weaken in late
November, the sector's top five stocks have lost 20 percent of
their market capitalization, or around $120 billion.
Almost 70 percent of the banks deemed globally significant
are trading below their tangible book values, or what they would
be worth if liquidated. Analysts say if this continues, banks
may have to restructure more drastically to cut costs.
Investors said bank executives would need to look at other
ways to boost profitability now that hopes for further interest
rate hikes have faded.
"They're going to have to come up with other levers to pull,
whether it is investing in technology or reducing headcount,"
said John Fox, chief investment officer at Feinmore Asset
Management, which invests in financials. "There will be more
pressure on expenses because of the interest rate environment."
NOT SINGING "KUMBAYA"
Banks have already engaged in major cost-cutting over the
last several years, as low interest rates and strict regulations
have crimped profits in areas like fixed income trading.
At Goldman, headcount in its troubled fixed-income trading
business has already declined 10 percent since 2012, Blankfein
said. The bank has transferred many jobs to lower-cost locations
like Bengaluru, India, Salt Lake City and Dallas, where 25
percent of its employees are now based.
Goldman is also looking for ways to reduce payments to
outside vendors.
Other U.S. banks have been taking similar steps.
Morgan Stanley said in January it planned to cut another $1
billion in costs by 2017 by leaning more on technology and
increased outsourcing. Last year, it eliminated about 25 percent
of jobs in its fixed income division as it tries to lift its
profitably to 10 percent.
JPMorgan Chase & Co's investment bank is in the
middle of a $2.8 billion expense-reduction program.
Bank of America Corp is looking to keep quarterly
core expenses below $13 billion, which it has accomplished five
out of the last six quarters, Chief Financial Officer Paul
Donofrio said last month. That target comes after years of cost
reductions.
Offering his outlook on Tuesday, Blankfein said he believed
global markets would improve, "but we aren't holding hands and
singing 'Kumbaya' to get better."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Additional reporting by
David Henry and Dan Freed; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and David
Gregorio)