NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. regulators are hoping to finalize rules for banker bonuses in the "near term," said Molly Scherf, deputy controller for large banks at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, regulators such as the OCC must craft rules to ensure that banks' pay packages do not encourage reckless risk taking. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York, writing by Dan Wilchins, editing by G Crosse)