June 1 Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell
said Thursday that the Fed will announce some changes to its
bank stress tests when it announces the latest results on June
22.
Powell, who heads the Fed's committee on supervision and
regulation, said on CNBC that the Fed is hoping to give banks
more information which would help them predict how they would
perform on the test, and ease some of its current requirements.
"We're committed to running as transparent as possible, and
effective as possible, a set of stress tests," he said.
Specifically, Powell said the Fed is working on "much more
granular" information for banks about how the Fed's model that
tests bank portfolios treats certain types of corporate loans.
That data will be made available in the coming months.
Banks have complained the current testing process is too
opaque, and want to see the precise model the Fed uses. But the
central bank has resisted that request out of concern it would
encourage banks to fine-tune their operations to pass the test
rather than build the overall strength of their portfolios.
Powell also said the Fed will have more information when the
2017 test results are announced about the "qualitative"
component of the stress test, which allows the Fed to reject
bank capital plans due to risk concerns even if banks have
sufficient capital. The Fed agreed to exempt banks with less
than $250 billion in assets from that component during the 2017
test cycle, and Powell has suggested removing it altogether form
the test in the past.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)