Feb 10 New York's financial regulator has sent
subpoenas to Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BNP
Paribas and Societe General, expanding its
probe into the possible rigging of foreign exchange rates
through computer programs, people familiar with the matter said.
The state's Department of Financial Services, overseen by
superintendent Benjamin Lawsky, is looking at whether computer
programs allow banks to front-run or otherwise take advantage of
clients, the sources said.
The department is already probing Barclays and
Deutsche Bank over their electronic trading platforms
and installed monitors in those banks for a closer inside look
at what's going on.
A monitor was installed at Deutsche Bank last month, Reuters
reported, and at Barclays in November.
The subpoenas to the four banks went out in December,
according to one person familiar with the matter. They ask for
information relating to the discretionary actions by the banks
in implementing algorithms to accept or reject trades.
The banks are in the process of producing the information
demanded, another source said, and have met with state officials
handling the investigation.
At issue is a latency period between the time an offer is
floated and accepted. At least one bank claims the pause is to
protect it from high-frequency traders.
The probe may raise the stakes for banks, suggesting that
the price manipulation may extend beyond the alleged collusion
to a possibly more systemic form of manipulation.
Representatives at Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BNP
Paribas, Societe General and Lawsky's office were not
immediately available for comment outside regular business
hours.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Supriya Kurane in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)