By Karen Freifeld
Feb 10 New York's financial regulator has sent
subpoenas to Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale, expanding its
probe into the possible rigging of foreign exchange rates
through computer programs, people familiar with the matter said.
The state's Department of Financial Services, overseen by
Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky, is looking at whether algorithms
in the banks' electronic trading platforms have been used to
front-run or otherwise take advantage of clients, the sources
said.
The department is already probing Barclays and
Deutsche Bank over their trading platforms and
installed monitors in the two banks for a closer look at what's
going on.
International authorities have been investigating whether
banks rigged the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency markets for more
than a year.
In November, U.K. and U.S. regulators fined six banks a
total of $4.3 billion after a global investigation of their
failure to stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign
exchange market.
Barclays did not join the settlement, Reuters reported,
because of complications with its New York regulator.
The U.S. Department of Justice is now pushing four major
banks to plead guilty to criminal charges for alleged
manipulation, the New York Times reported Monday.
The New York regulator is in contact with the Justice
Department, and it is possible the parallel probes could be
resolved at the same time, though no decision has been made, one
person said.
The state subpoenas to Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,
Societe Generale and BNP Paribas were sent in December,
according to another person familiar with the matter. They seek
information relating to discretionary actions by the banks in
implementing algorithms to accept or reject trades.
The banks started to produce information in response in late
January and have met with officials handling the investigation,
the sources said.
At issue is a latency period between the time an offer is
floated and accepted, and whether the banks are gaming their
clients during that time, the people said. At least one bank
claims the pause in the programs is designed to protect it from
high-frequency traders, one source said.
But others familiar with the practice say the time lag is a
way for banks to manipulate the rates so they favor them.
Transcripts of traders in online chat rooms that led to the
settlements in November show them working together to move
rates.
There also are transcripts in which they discuss the
manipulation of algorithms, one source said.
Ironically, just released industry guidelines warn banks not
to abuse "last look" rights that allow them a final chance to
reject deals on foreign exchange platforms.
Representatives of Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BNP
Paribas, and Societe Generale all declined comment.
