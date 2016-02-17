(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to show that FDIC approved
WASHINGTON Feb 17 The Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation, a major U.S. bank regulator, on Wednesday approved
a proposal to tighten record-keeping requirements for
institutions with a large number of deposit accounts, to make
sure customers are paid quickly if their bank fails.
The agency said in a statement that depository institutions
with more than 2 million accounts would have to maintain
complete and accurate data on depositors and put technology in
place that could calculate the amount of insured money for each
depositor within 24 hours of failure.
The FDIC's role is to step in when a bank is in trouble and
rapidly decide which clients get their money back because they
fall under the deposit guarantee program. It said that a bank
with "unclear or incomplete" records could have to delay
payments in the event of failure.
"Timely access to insured deposits is critical to
maintaining public confidence in the banking system," FDIC
Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a statement. "This proposal
would bolster the FDIC's ability to provide depositors at banks
with a large number of deposit accounts the same rapid access to
their insured funds in the case of a failure as the FDIC does in
smaller resolutions."
The agency first suggested the requirements last April and
exempted smaller community banks. The threshold of 2 million
accounts would affect only one-half of 1 percent of all the
institutions the FDIC insures.
Among the banks affected would be Bank of America Corp
, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
.
