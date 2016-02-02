NEW YORK Feb 2 Investors fretting about the
impact of low crude prices on U.S. oil belt banks may have
overdone the angst.
After posting relatively weak earnings reports for the
fourth quarter of 2015, most banks based in Texas and Oklahoma
have seen their shares rally. Some have gained up to 18 percent
as fears of defaults crashing banks proved unwarranted, and some
stocks may have further to rise if oil prices recover.
Shares of Allegiance Bancshares and Prosperity
Bancshares, both based in Houston, have surged more than
16 percent since they posted results. In statements accompanying
the reports, the chief executives of both companies discounted
the impact of the energy selloff and highlighted Texas' growth
potential.
In the weeks leading up to their earnings reports, banks in
Texas and Oklahoma were the target of short sellers who saw the
continuing decline in oil prices hurting lenders.
But many of the regional banks already were selling at fire
sale prices, and may have been bolstered by an eight-day rebound
in oil prices and short sellers seeking to buy shares and close
out their positions.
Furthermore, for bankers used to the boom and bust cycles of
the oil patch, this is not their first rodeo.
Even the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank,
Robert Kaplan, brushed off the worry, noting that these banks
have been more careful about lending to leveraged companies.
"I'd say the banks in our sector are, overall, handling this
- given the level of stress, which is high - they are handling
this reasonably well," he said in an interview with Reuters.
Of 16 banks domiciled in either Texas or Oklahoma with
market capitalizations between $100 million and $10 billion, 14
have posted quarterly earnings, with 10 performing worse than
analysts had expected, and many reporting an increase in their
loan loss provisions.
But through Monday's close, only four of those stocks have
seen a decline since their results, led by losses of over 6
percent in both Texas Capital Bancshares and Comerica
.
Should oil resume last week's rally, regional banks could be
poised for further gains as they have gotten extremely cheap,
with the median share price of the 16 banks at 11.4 times per
share earnings expected over the next 12 months, versus 14.9 for
the broad S&P 500.
