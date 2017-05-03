BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 3 The government will announce a new interim boss for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a key banking regulator, later this morning, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.
Mnuchin also told a conference of community bankers that President Donald Trump had signed off on a nominee to fill the role of vice-chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve.
Mnuchin did not say who the nominee was. Reuters had previously reported that Randal Quarles, who worked as under secretary for domestic finance at the Treasury under President George W. Bush, was a leading candidate for the role. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.