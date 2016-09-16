(Adds comments from comptroller on Wells Fargo)
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept 15 The U.S. Comptroller
of the Currency said a recent case against Wells Fargo & Co
concerning phantom accounts highlights the risks other
banks face in their efforts to sell new products to existing
customers.
The comptroller, Thomas Curry, said on Thursday that other
banks should review what risks may arise from efforts to
"cross-sell" to existing customers, which he called a common
strategy.
"We expect banks to assess and to mitigate those risks in
advance and on an ongoing basis," said Curry, speaking to
Reuters after giving a speech at Harvard University. The agency
will consider the case of Wells Fargo in its regular safety and
soundness exams of other banks, he said.
Curry's office, which oversees national banks, was among the
regulators with whom San Francisco-based Wells Fargo reached a
$190 million settlement last week over claims it created roughly
two million accounts that customers did not want.
Curry said the Wells Fargo case boiled down to a matter of
internal controls. "Banks need to adhere to the highest
standards. This is a culture issue. You cannot as a bank abuse
your customers' trust," he said at one point during his
presentation.
In his remarks, Curry also defended capital requirements and
other standards for banks and said they have made the
institutions more competitive coming out of the last decade's
financial crisis. He said it would be a poor time to relax
rules, as some have suggested as a way to encourage economic
growth.
"Now is not the time to change course," Curry said.
He cited improvements to bank balance sheets such that Tier
1 common equity is now about 13 percent of risk-weighted assets,
up from 9 percent in late 2008, while the leverage ratio is now
at 9.3 percent, about a third higher than in 2008.
"The high standards here in the U.S. have made our banks
stronger in absolute terms and in comparative terms" against
foreign banks, Curry said.
In August, the Bank of England eased a broad measure of
capital adequacy for banks to help avoid crimping the flow of
credit after the vote in June to leave the European Union. (reut.rs/2alqlXk)
