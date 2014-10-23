NEW YORK Oct 23 Chief executives from roughly
eight regional U.S. banks are scheduled to meet with officials
at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington next week to discuss
ways to reduce the regulatory burden that the banks face,
according to two people familiar with the matter.
Daniel Tarullo, the Fed governor who oversees bank
regulatory matters, invited chief executives from banks ranging
in size from roughly $50 billion in assets to roughly $150
billion in assets to solicit their views on how to fine-tune
post-crisis regulations that currently treat all mid-sized banks
as equally risky, the people said.
A spokeswoman for the Federal Reserve declined to comment on
the meeting.
It was not immediately known which banks had been invited
and which would attend.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)