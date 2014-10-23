(Updates number of banks; changes attribution to Fed spokeswoman)

NEW YORK Oct 23 Officials from the Federal Reserve plan to meet with chief executives from 12 U.S. regional banks next Friday to discuss ways to reduce regulatory burdens for banks that avoid riskier activities, a Fed spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The meeting is the latest effort by regulators to determine whether rules that were put in place after the financial crisis are burdening banks without making the system safer.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, who oversees bank regulation, invited CEOs from a group of banks with between roughly $50 billion and $150 billion of assets, the spokeswoman said.

Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank regulatory reform law, banks that have more than $50 billion of assets must show how they would fare in stressful situations before they can increase dividends or buy back more shares. Completing these "stress tests" can be expensive and time-consuming for banks.

Regional bankers have argued that they should not be regulated in the same way as the largest U.S. banks since they make most of their money from lending, where losses can be slow to appear, as opposed to trading, where big gains and losses can happen quickly.

In recent speeches and congressional testimony, Tarullo has suggested that he may have sympathy for that argument when it comes to stress tests.

"Given the intensity and the complexity of the work around the really good stress testing which we believe is necessary for the largest firms, we haven't felt that the additional safety and soundness benefits of that really are substantial enough to warrant the kinds of expenditures at banks of $50 (billion), but well below the largest systemically important institutions have to expend," Tarullo told Congress in September.

It was not immediately clear which banks had been invited and which would attend next week's meeting. There are 20 U.S. banks with assets ranging from $50 billion to $150 billion, including Zions Bancorporation at the low end and Ally Financial Inc at the high end.

While the Fed reconsiders some rules, some members of Congress are also looking at changing them. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, a Republican from Missouri, has attracted 77 co-sponsors to a bill he introduced in February that scraps the $50 billion asset threshold.

Even as Tarullo takes steps toward easing regulation on some smaller regional banks, he has recently reiterated his concerns about bigger banks in the wake of recent large fines and legal settlements.

"Many large financial firms... have not taken steps sufficient to ensure that the activities of their employees remain within the law," Tarullo said. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York; Additional reporting by Douwe Miedema in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby, Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)