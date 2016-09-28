(Adds OCC comments, details of new guidance)
By Joel Schectman
Sept 28 A U.S. regulator said on Wednesday it
would provide banks with more clarity on how to comply with
anti-money laundering rules without simply shutting down
relationships in riskier parts of the world.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which
regulates large banks, will offer guidance on how banks evaluate
foreign banking risks and make decisions on whether to shut down
accounts, agency head Thomas Curry said.
The new guidance will include a recommendation that
executives consider the negative effect of cutting off an entire
group of customers, or an entire region from banking.
"The global financial system cannot be paralyzed by risk,"
Curry said at a Las Vegas conference for anti-money laundering
specialists.
U.S. officials are increasingly concerned that heightened
money laundering enforcement has pushed banks to withdraw from
regions facing terrorism and drug trafficking.
That policy known as "de-risking" could "lead to entire
regions being cut off from the positive effects of modern
financial systems and broader financial inclusion," Curry said.
"This is not the solution."
Banking executives have complained that regulators are
intentionally ambiguous on how much due diligence is required to
vet customers in regions seen as riskier. In the absence of that
clarity, executives say they must err on the side of caution and
shut down lines of business and accounts that pose questions.
(Reporting by Joel Schectman in Washington, Editing by Soyoung
Kim and Andrea Ricci)