By Dan Freed
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. banks may start preparing
for higher loan losses in the coming quarters, after plunging
oil prices have made oil producers more likely to default on
loans, analysts said.
To prepare, banks are expected to set aside more money to
cover bad loans, known as "provisioning," when they post results
in the next few quarters. Big U.S. banks start posting second
quarter results next week, with JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Wells Fargo & Co. reporting on Tuesday.
The move will cut into earnings, and may be an early sign
that credit quality among U.S. borrowers is no longer improving
after the financial crisis, representing a shift in the credit
cycle. Banks for years have been setting aside less and less
money to cover credit losses, as companies and consumers
defaulted less frequently on a wide variety of loans.
Analysts cautioned that higher provisions do not necessarily
imply that credit is broadly deteriorating.
"We're kind of trying to thread a needle here because on the
one hand we don't want to dismiss this situation but on the
other hand this is not a catastrophic 'oh my God here we go
again,'" said Gerard Cassidy, analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
There are some storm clouds in the global macroeconomy now,
including slower growth in China and the threat of a Greek exit
from the Eurozone. Barclays Capital analyst Jason Goldberg wrote
Friday that he sees little direct impact to U.S. bank loan books
from those events.
At least one reason for higher provisions is actually a
positive for economic growth: banks are making more loans,
Goldberg told Reuters.
"I think the credit environment is still good," Goldberg
said.
Annual provisions at Wells Fargo peaked at $22 billion in
2009 and have declined each year to about $1.4 billion in 2014.
At Bank of America the number fell to roughly $2 billion from
more than $48 billion over the same period.
Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski forecasts rising loan
loss provisions for both banks in the second quarter, as well as
JPMorgan. He is looking for a slight decline in provisioning at
Citigroup, however.
The price of oil fell by nearly 60 percent between
June 2014 and March 2015, and while it has since rebounded about
20 percent, it is still well off its highs. In an annual exam of
loan credit quality, banking regulators are pressing banks to
set aside more money to cover their energy loans, according to a
report last week from the Wall Street Journal.
Loans to the energy sector account for 5.7 percent of total
loan exposure at JPMorgan, the largest among the big four U.S.
banks, according to a report Cassidy published July 9. It
accounts for 3.5 percent of Citigroup's exposure, 2.5 percent at
Bank of America Corp and 2.1 percent at Wells Fargo.
Other big lenders with even larger exposure to the energy
sector as a percentage of their overall portfolios are Zions
Bancorporation and Comerica Inc at 7.9 percent
and 7.3 percent, respectively, according to Cassidy's report. A
Wells Fargo spokesman did not respond to questions. Spokespeople
at the other banks declined to comment on upcoming earnings.
