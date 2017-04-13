By David Henry
| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 Big U.S. banks revealed more
evidence of a slowdown in loan growth in their earnings reports
on Thursday, though executives assured there is still healthy
demand from borrowers and no reason to worry about the state of
the economy.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc posted
higher first-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations
on large gains in trading revenue. Wells Fargo & Co,
which relies more on traditional lending and less on
markets-related businesses, reported a slight dip in profit due
The results underscored concerns expressed recently by
analysts and investors that higher interest rates, combined with
uncertainty about geopolitical events, could hurt economic
growth - and therefore crimp lenders' bottom lines.
But on conference calls to discuss results, top bank
executives dismissed those concerns, citing strong demand from
borrowers with impressive credit quality.
"I wouldn't overreact to the short term in our loan growth
with so many things that affect it," said JPMorgan Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon.
The bank's core loan portfolio averaged $812 billion during
the first quarter, up 9 percent on an annualized basis. But that
growth rate has ticked down from 12 percent in the previous
quarter and 17 percent a year ago. Wells Fargo's annual loan
growth rate of 4 percent has also been slowing over the past
year.
Citigroup's loan book has been skewed by divestitures and
its acquisition of a credit-card portfolio. Adjusting for those
matters, Citi's core loan book grew 5 percent in the first
quarter, executives said. But management's outlook for loan
growth has nonetheless been tempered.
"There was probably just some modest reduction in our
expectation for loan growth ... compared to the earlier
guidance, certainly following the first-quarter performance,"
Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said.
Across the banking industry, loans fell slightly during the
first three months of the year, according to Federal Reserve
data.
John Conlon, chief equity strategist at People's United
Wealth Management, who invests in bank stocks, said he is still
concerned about loan growth after seeing the reports and
listening to the executives' comments.
"There's a great deal of optimism," Conlon said, "but
there's still uncertainty."
Wells Fargo's shares were down 2.6 percent at $51.75, while
Citigroup's stock was down 0.7 percent at $58.12 and JPMorgan
fell 0.6 percent to $84.88. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index
fell 0.8 percent.
The mortgage business is putting particular pressure on loan
growth. The recent uptick in interest rates has crushed a wave
of mortgage refinancing that kicked off in 2010, leading to big
declines in mortgage banking revenue.
Other areas of lending have also slowed. For instance, some
big corporate borrowers have been opting to issue bonds rather
than take out traditional loans, JPMorgan Chief Financial
Officer Marianne Lake said.
And, in areas where banks are finding growth, like
credit-card lending, they are doling out fat rewards and cutting
interest rates to lure customers from one another.
Even so, bank executives sounded optimistic on Thursday
about the outlook for lending.
Higher rates allow banks to earn more money from the loans
they make, as well as the idle cash they have invested in
low-risk securities like Treasury bonds. JPMorgan expects to add
another $400 million to its net interest income in the second
quarter. That metric is important because it shows the
difference between what banks pay for funds and what they earn
from using them.
Additionally, they said, signals that lawmakers and the
White House want to spur the economy bode well for loan growth.
Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said
first-quarter lending reflects some waiting by borrowers for
Washington to act.
"We haven't seen concrete changes yet in policies," Gerspach
said. "When we get tax reform when the administration is
successful in implementing some of what they have been talking
about - hopefully that will spur the economy on."
(Reporting by David Henry; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran
and Dan Freed in New York, and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Writing
Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Bernard Orr