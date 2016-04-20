(Refiles to correct spelling error in paragraph five)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Treasury
Department inched closer on Friday toward finalizing a rule
requiring banks to identify the legal owners of shell companies,
a move it hopes will help prevent illegal financial activities
such as money laundering.
The White House's Office of Management and Budget announced
it has commenced its review of the final rule, which the
Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCEN) submitted earlier this week.
The OMB review, which could take about 90 days, marks the
last step in the process before the rule can become final.
The last stages of the rulemaking process, which commenced
in 2012, come after a massive data breach at Mossack Fonseca, a
Panamanian law firm that specializes in setting up off-shore
shell companies.
The leak triggered investigations around the globe into
whether politicians and public officials used these off-shore
shells for illicit activities, including dodging taxes,
laundering money or hiding business activities with drug cartels
and terrorist organizations.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ), which pored over the records during a year-long
investigation, found that major banks such as Credit Suisse
, HSBC, UBS and Societe Generale
, are among a group of 10 financial institutions that
requested the most off-shore companies for clients.
The ICIJ plans to release a full list of people and
companies tied to the off-shore shell companies in early May.
Federal anti-money laundering rules already generally
require banks and brokerages to take steps to make sure they
"know their customers" who open accounts.
However, current rules do not require them to identify the
true owners behind shell companies, a loophole law enforcement
agencies say can hinder their investigations into activities
such as money laundering and tax evasion because it gives
criminals a degree of anonymity.
FinCEN does not have legal authority to regulate these
corporate entities, but it does have the power to oversee many
financial institutions that do business with them such as banks
and stock brokers.
The rule would impose additional requirements on banks to
verify the identity of the actual individuals who own and
control the shell companies.
The final version of the rule will not be known until after
the OMB completes its review.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)