(Updates share prices, adds Goldman Sachs commentary, byline)
By Sinead Carew
May 31 Shares in U.S. banks fell on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 bank index hitting its lowest level
since late 2016, after JPMorgan Chase and Bank of
America Corp warned of revenue weakness in the current
quarter.
The bank index fell as much as 2.34 percent.
Bank of America and JPMorgan each fell more than 2 percent
and were the biggest drags on the S&P 500. Goldman Sachs
, which is in the S&P financial sector index, fell
3.7 percent after it gave a trading update.
JPMorgan's trading revenue has fallen 15 percent so far in
the second quarter, its chief financial officer, Marianne Lake,
told investors at a conference. She would not provide a
prediction for June.
Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan,
meanwhile, told investors the bank's second-quarter trading
revenue would be lower than a year ago.
"It's especially difficult because of the year-over-year
comparison. The first and second quarter in 2016 were fairly
busy on the trading front," said R.J. Grant, head of trading at
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York.
Investors were disappointed that JPMorgan's CFO did not
predict a turnaround for June, Grant said.
"People are digging in for a bit of a slower summer here,"
he said. "If the big banks don't see anything on the horizon,
then it potentially does not bode well for others. Volatility is
non-existent. It's difficult to generate trading volumes or
commissions or when the VIX is at historically low levels."
The U.S. stock market's main gauge of investor anxiety
closed at its lowest level in over two decades on May 8. The
CBOE Volatility Index was up 4.8 percent at 10.88 on
Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs President David Solomon declined to give
specifics about the bank’s trading business at an investor
conference, but said subdued volatility - which depressed client
activity in the first quarter - continued into April and May.
JPMorgan shares were last down 2.5 percent at $81.84 after
hitting their lowest level since Dec. 2, with trading volume 1.3
times the 10-day moving average.
Bank of America shares were down 2.9 percent at $22.17 after
earlier hitting a low of $22.09, also in heavy trading.
Citigroup Corp was down 2 percent at $60.38 while
Huntington Bancshares Inc was the second biggest
percentage loser in the bank subsector with a 2.6 percent drop.
Goldman Sachs shares hit their lowest point since late
November and were last down 3.7 at $210.43 after hitting a low
of $209.62. Trading volume in the stock was 1.8 times its 10-day
moving average.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew, David Henry, Dan Freed and Olivia
