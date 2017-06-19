June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve
will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in
idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and
profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting
a regular examination of financial strength.
On Thursday, the Fed is scheduled to begin releasing results
from its two-part annual stress test, which was adopted in
response to the financial crisis, to gauge banks' ability to
weather an economic storm that could threaten the stability of
the system. The results will be the first since Republican
President Donald Trump took office.
Trump has not yet made any appointments to the Fed, but
Republicans have turned up pressure on the central bank to cut
red tape and ease regulations. Wall Street analysts said they
will be parsing language the Fed uses in presenting the results
for any signs that its approach is starting to soften.
Analysts say they do not expect the Fed to announce any
explicit changes to the stress test, but they do expect higher
payouts. According to their estimates, the Fed could allow banks
to distribute nearly as much capital to shareholders over the
next year as they generate in profits, a benchmark not hit since
before the 2008 crisis.
Higher payouts "would be significant from a signaling
standpoint" that regulators are easing up on capital
requirements, said Steven Chubak, a bank analyst at Nomura
Instinet. "That is a key part of the value case for a lot of
these stocks."
Banks going through the stress tests have roughly $150
billion more capital than they need, Morgan Stanley analyst
Betsy Graseck estimates. She expects the typical big bank to be
allowed to increase stock buybacks by 27 percent and dividends
by 8 percent, for a combined capital payout of 95 percent of
annual earnings, up from 84 percent last year.
The Fed first conducted stress tests in 2009 as a way to
boost confidence in the financial system. Congress codified the
test into law the following year as part of a broader financial
reform package, and the Fed came to see it as an important tool
to ensure that banks not only maintain enough capital to
withstand economic storms, but also run their businesses in ways
that avoid operational calamities.
However, bankers complain that stress tests have morphed
into an overly complex and time-consuming process that occurs in
the secrecy of a black box. They have pleaded for more details
about models the Fed uses to conduct the numeric part of the
tests, and more clarity on a qualitative component that judges
factors like risk management.
The Fed has been making some changes to enhance
transparency, but officials say that revealing too much would
allow lenders to game the exams.
"We are concerned that releasing all details on the models
would give banks an incentive to adjust their business practices
in ways that change the results of the stress test without
changing the risks faced by the firms," Fed Chair Janet Yellen
told Congress in a letter on Friday. "The result could be less
effective stress tests."
Thursday's results, known as DFAST, will show how much
capital the biggest banks would have after an imagined crisis.
Shortly after the Fed posts its numbers, big banks tend to
disclose results under their own models.
Banks can compare the scoring and then scale back and
resubmit their capital plans to improve their chances of a
passing grade. On June 28, the Fed will announce whether it has
approved the plans in a further examination known as the
Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, or CCAR.
The Fed has been under pressure for some time to simplify
the stress tests, and changes are widely expected under Trump.
A proposed financial regulatory overhaul ordered by Trump
and released by the Treasury Department last week included
easing stress tests. Trump is also expected to name as many as
five new officials to the Fed's seven-member governing board
over the next two years.
Although Wall Street is upbeat about the idea of lighter
regulations and higher payouts, regulatory experts are less sure
that the Fed will unleash bank balance sheets overnight. It
takes time for large institutions like the Fed to shift, even
after top officials and regulatory mandates change, they said.
"It should change over time," said Brian Gardner, a policy
analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods. "Markedly? That's tougher to
determine."
