By Emily Stephenson and Rick Rothacker
March 14 The Federal Reserve told Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan Chase that they must fix flaws in
how they determine capital payouts to shareholders, but still
approved their plans for share buybacks and dividends.
In the second phase of the Fed's annual stress tests of the
18 largest U.S. banks, the regulator said on Thursday that it
had approved 14 firms' capital plans without any strings
attached.
The Fed vetoed submissions by BB&T Corp and Ally
Financial.
The results show how the Fed is keeping a tight leash on the
nation's big banks five years after the U.S. financial crisis.
The annual stress testing process has become a key tool for
regulators to ensure that banks are not eating too much into
their capital cushions, by examining how banks would weather a
hypothetical major market shock.
Last week, in the first set of stress test results, the Fed
said that without their planned capital distributions, major
U.S. banks overall had enough capital to withstand a severe
economic downturn.
Ally Financial was the only bank last week that failed to
meet the minimum hurdle of a 5 percent capital buffer in the
Fed's test that assumed a spike in unemployment to 12.1 percent
and a 50 percent drop in share prices.
The Fed also uses the tests to determine whether banks are
in a position to pay dividends to shareholders or buy back
shares.
American Express had to submit an adjusted capital
plan after the Fed determined its first proposal would have
eroded its capital position too much.
Regulators gave Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan conditional
approval based on "qualitative" concerns with their capital
planning processes.
The Fed said JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs each had "weaknesses
in its capital plan or capital planning process that were
significant enough to require immediate attention, even though
those weaknesses do not undermine the quantitative results of
the stress tests."
A senior Fed official declined to identify the specific
problems but said that capital planning involves projecting
revenues and losses under stress scenarios.
The two banks can move forward with any plans for dividends
or share buybacks, but they will have to submit new plans to the
Fed at the end of the third quarter. If the Fed deems those
plans insufficient, it could order the banks to halt any new
capital distributions, the senior official said.
"We are pleased to continue to have the flexibility to
return capital to shareholders," Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein said in a statement. The company said it would
resubmit its capital plan with enhancements by the end of the
third quarter.
"JPMorgan Chase is fully committed to meeting all of the
Fed's requirements," CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.
CAPITAL PLANS
The Fed did not provide a breakdown of each bank's plans for
dividends and repurchases. Some individual banks on Thursday
began disclosing those details themselves.
JPMorgan said that the Fed had approved its plan to buy back
$6 billion of stock over the next 12 months, subject to
addressing the weaknesses found in the firm's capital planning
process. JPMorgan will raise its quarterly dividend in the
second quarter to 38 cents a share from 30 cents, it said.
Bank of America said it would buy back $5 billion in
common stock and redeem $5.5 billion in preferred shares after
the Fed approved its capital plan. That is considered a step
forward for a bank that had its capital plan rejected in 2011
and did not ask to return more capital to shareholders in 2012.
The bank's quarterly dividend will stay at a penny per
share.
American Express said it plans to increase its quarterly
dividend to 23 cents per share, a 3 cent increase, and to buy
back up to $4 billion in company shares in 2013.
The company said it lowered its submission after the Fed
concluded that under its initial plan, American Express's
capital level would have dropped below the minimum requirement
for at least one quarter during the hypothetical nine-quarter
"stressed" period.
This year was the first time the Fed gave banks a second
shot at capital distributions, giving them 48 hours after the
initial results were announced last week to submit a new plan.
Ally Financial and BB&T will not be able to move forward
with proposed capital distributions.
The U.S. government owns a majority stake in Ally, the
former General Motors lending arm, after a series of
government bailouts.
The Fed said it rejected Ally's capital plan "both on
quantitative and qualitative grounds." Ally submitted a revised
plan, but that plan was also rejected by regulators.
Ally did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A
senior Fed official would not disclose Ally's capital plan.
The Fed said on Thursday that it had confirmed an error in
Goldman's initial data submission. The Fed released a corrected
version of the stress-test results, which showed lower projected
capital ratios for Goldman.
A senior Fed official said the problem stemmed from a
projection of when some capital instruments would mature and was
discovered in consultation with Goldman Sachs.