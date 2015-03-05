By Peter Rudegeair
| NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 When U.S. auto lender Ally
Financial Inc failed a key regulatory test two years
ago, its executives were surprised to learn that the main reason
was that the Federal Reserve treated loans to car dealers just
like riskier credit to energy producers or manufacturers.
The Fed's annual stress tests assess how banks would be
affected by potential economic shocks, such as a spike in
unemployment or a stock market slump. They require lenders to
project losses on various loans and operations using a standard
yardstick, which then the Fed uses to judge the resiliency of
the entire financial system.
But behind the scenes, many big banks have been pushing back
against the Fed's approach, arguing that it does not
sufficiently account for the variety of business models, bank
officials say. Banks have taken issue with such aspects of the
Fed's methodology as using uniform tax rates and commercial loan
loss rates that do not reflect the industry's diversity, bankers
say.
"We felt like in some areas very broad approaches were being
taken when maybe it should be a bit more tailored," Ally
Financial finance chief Chris Halmy told Reuters in an October
interview.
A Federal Reserve spokesman declined to comment about the
upcoming results due on March 5 and March 11, or the merits of
its approach.
The results and follow-up discussions between bankers and
regulators, however, may offer some clues on how much success
bankers had in persuading the Fed to modify its methodology.
The stakes are high.
The annual tests, launched in 2011 under the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform bill, determine how much capital banks can use
for dividends or stock buybacks and bankers have been struggling
with what they say is an confusing process.
Citigroup Inc failed the 2012 and 2014 tests, while
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
were both criticized for their operational processes and only
received conditional approvals in 2013.
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein told an industry
conference last month the tests have become "too stressful."
To address that, executives from many top banks have been
taking the unusual step of meeting informally to compare notes
on what issues regulators were scrutinizing during the stress
testing process. [ID: nL2N0TP1GY]
OVERLOOKING DIVERSITY
One example of what bankers describe as an overly broad
approach to the process is the Fed's use of one uniform tax rate
across all institutions, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Such an assumption ignores the reality that banks' taxes
vary widely depending on how much of their business is abroad,
how many tax-free bonds they own, how many low-income housing
tax credits they have on their books, and other factors. Bankers
argue that overlooking such differences distorts the view of
banks' earning power.
The Fed has taken some steps to better reflect the
industry's diversity. For example, only banks that have large
securities and derivative trading operations have to factor in
how a global market shock and the default of a major
counterparty would affect them.
But Fed regulators may be reluctant to go much further than
that in responding to banks' calls for a more differentiated
approach.
International capital rules allow banks to use their own
models to assess risks, on the theory that every bank has
different assets, and no one knows that makeup of its books
better than the bank itself. However, banks use so many
different methods that the Fed views its own stress-testing
process as more informative. [ID: nL1N0OL1AS]
The Fed also deliberately keeps lenders in the dark about
how it will model their performance to prevent banks from
finding loopholes in the process that would allow them to take
more risks, senior regulators have said publicly.
In the case of Ally Financial in 2013, its officials learned
only after the test results that the Fed estimated potential
losses on a portfolio of loans to auto dealers using a model for
commercial and industrial loans, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
That raised the projected loss rates on Ally's portfolio to
more than seven times their actual level during the financial
crisis, Ally Financial executives said at the time and called
the Fed's analysis "fundamentally flawed." As a result, Ally,
then majority-owned by the U.S. Treasury, failed the test, which
complicated its efforts to exit government ownership.
(Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tomasz Janowski)