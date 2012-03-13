March 13 The Federal Reserve released the
results of its annual bank stress tests two days early, after
sloppy handling of information and miscommunication with
JPMorgan Chase, a senior Fed official said on Tuesday.
The Fed was scheduled to release the test results after
markets closed on Thursday, but the official said it came to the
Fed's attention Monday evening that there may have been an
inadvertent release on some information.
JPMorgan then released its own results Tuesday afternoon in
what the Fed official called less-than-perfect communication
between the bank and its regulator. The official said nobody at
JPMorgan was at fault.